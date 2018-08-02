‘Stand your ground’ should be a last resort

To the Editor:

In reference to the recent incident where a man was shot in a Florida parking lot, the media has once again thrown the wrong slant on “Stand Your Ground” law, trying to persuade the court of public opinion that it is a bad thing.

It’s not a matter of the law being good or bad. It’s a matter of people not considering the consequences of their actions. All three adults involved were at fault in this incident.

First, the woman broke the law by parking in a handicapped spot. Second, the man who challenged her broke the law by harassing her. Third, her husband, in coming to her “defense,” broke the law by physically attacking the other man and continuing his attack after the man was down.

Had the woman parked legally, her husband would still be alive. Had the other man minded his own business, her husband would still be alive. Had her husband refrained from attacking the other man, he would still be alive.

“Stand Your Ground” is not a bad thing. Anyone caught in such a desperate situation, that kill-or-be-killed is the only apparent option, would want “Stand Your Ground” working in his/her favor. But it should not be considered as incentive to “provoke others to wrath.”

We all need to apply a little more humility and a little less arrogance to the decisions we make in life and rely on “Stand Your Ground” only when we find ourselves in a life or death situation that we had no control over in the first place.

- Don Mauer, Piercefield