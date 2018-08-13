‘Totally deplorable’ to remove veteran from park for smoking

To the Editor:

Today at the festival at Lake George, Army Major Ed Miller was removed from the park by police for smoking a cigar.

This man has been deployed overseas six times serving his country, the latest in the Ukraine which he has just returned from this week.

I think it’s totally deplorable that a man who has served his country is removed from a festival because of the smell of a cigar which he has earned.

All the while people were indulging in alcoholic beverages and acting a fool and were allowed to remain in the park.

No one smoking cigarettes were removed. This is the problem with this country.

We’ve become a soft society that bows down to a single voice regardless of the situation.

The person who complained about the cigar smell is probably hiding in his/her safe zone right now.

The police should be ashamed for catering to this person.

Obviously, the tolerance that is preached today doesn’t apply to a U.S. veteran.

- Eugene Ring, Eden