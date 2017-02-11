To the Editor:

(In response to “Defense versus offense” by Dan Alexander, The Valley News Sun, Jan. 28 edition.)

Lots of people during the campaign said, “Wait!” Out-of-the-box change might be good! He doesn’t really mean those awful things he says! He is a billionaire, doesn’t owe anything to anybody, how great is that? He is a successful businessman, he knows how to run things!

Some waited, only to find out that when a house is on fire, it doesn’t help much to tell the firemen: “Let’s just wait until we are sure the house will burn down.”

It is not a matter of wishing that the Trump administration will fail, it has already done so, spectacularly. In one week, this administration has not only brought despair and fear to millions of people who thought that the words on our Statue of Liberty actually meant something, but also the rest of the world into a state of utter disbelief with the incompetence of our present government.

You ask if we are at war with ourselves. No — we are at war with showmanship, incompetence, and “alternative” realities.

Burn down the government? That was the hyperbole of one speaker among millions from all over the world. No, rather, spraying the administration with huge doses of protest and defiance and court cases and lobbying and everything else we can muster. Perhaps we can save enough to rebuild something with some degree of integrity at some future date.

Mr. Alexander: we are not obstructing for the sake of obstructing. You can be assured that we would much rather work on whatever it is that brings us joy. We are obstructing and protesting because it is the right thing to do at this time. There are people, a planet, not to mention a great nation to defend. And protest we will.

Katharine Preston

Essex