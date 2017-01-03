To the Editor:

As I read Dan Alexander’s plea for “Respect and Understanding,” to end the senseless killing, I was struck with the strength of his desire, if only he/we could somehow make it so.

The problem is, no one hears anyone today unless it’s something he/she would want to say and likes hearing it from someone else, probably having heard it already many, many times.

We hardly make contact with or listen to anything that might actually lead or induce us to change. We are ill equipped to open to adversity. We would rather ignore or try to stamp out (kill) than painfully struggle to learn to become better people, or struggle to help others become better people.

Efforts to make a difference can fall in the realm of individual, relational (e.g., spouse or child), group (e.g., family or team), culture (e.g., organization or town, national or global), but I believe it has to start with each of us, individually. I say this because I have to know what seems right and effective to me, for me, before I can intelligently focus on it. There are meaningful answers to questions of what to focus on, and how, but we each have to sincerely ask before there will be answers.

As Pogo said, “We have met the enemy and he is us.” The root causes are not something you can just cite, vote for, and have someone else do the changing for us. Until we grasp this and begin to change ourselves, “it” is not going to get better!

Don Austin

Elizabethtown