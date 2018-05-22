“The Adirondacks Beckon”: A poem

Editor’s note: The following is a poem submitted by a reader.

To the Editor:

We are told to think of things of a good report, it must include where God is proven magnificent in his creation’s court.

I think of a trail through a tree covered canopy that once belonged to another ancestry.

Privileged to walk the same ground once trod, in another world unchanged from history’s transitions, now kept preserved from man’s ambition.

Hero’s battling; French, Indian nor British would come to possess, what was of a different time, suffering that’s unfair to compare with our stress.

We are not without our tragic causalities; still, reluctant to compete where war is now silenced in serenity retreat, offers the same healing of life’s lost meaning in a place of nature redeeming.

For those souls it beckons, in a harmony more felt than expressed, waterfalls, lakes, vistas on granite cliffs, in a story only she will tell, come sojourner be healed, be well.

John Sweeney,

Troy