A brief refresher on the GOP and the ACA

To the Editor:

On March 23, 2010, the Affordable Care Act (ACA) was signed into law. Since that time, the Republicans voted to repeal it 54 times. But during those seven years, they never took the time to develop an alternative.

In fact, it seems they never even considered a legislative replacement.

But now that they have control of the U.S. House of Representatives, the U.S. Senate and the presidency, they have put forth three options for replacing the ACA — after first legislatively repealing the law.

The first option was put forth by the Republican president. He offered a clear, simple solution.

The law he proposed would be “better and cheaper.”

The Republican-dominated House of Representatives apparently felt a need for more specifics, so they provided their own proposal. This House proposal was not too well received by some of their constituents, colleagues and the U.S. Senate.

Following this, the Republican Senate — disregarding the House proposal — offered their own proposal, developed in secret. This also was not well received, at least partially because only a select few of the Senators were involved in drafting the proposal.

Some of the excluded Republican senators had problems with the substance of the proposal developed by their colleagues. Some of their comments suggested that by being left out of the process, they felt disenfranchised by their own party.

While both congressional entities disregarded the President’s option for replacing the ACA, it is constitutionally correct to remember that laws are made by Congress and not by the president.

One needs only to consider recent past history to remember how little President Barack Obama played in the development of the ACA.

Leadership makes a difference.

Now Mitch McConnell is calling the Senate back into session for two weeks in August to resolve, once and for all, a health plan for the people of our country.

Seven years, 54 votes to repeal, three political proposals, dark reports from the Congressional Budget Office — all to be resolved in two weeks.

Would the Republicans please teach the Democrats how to run a political campaign if the Democrats promise to teach them how to govern?

Edward Welch

Johnsburg