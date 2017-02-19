A lie by any other name

To the Editor:

(In response to “Lies Matter” by Jim Haig, Feb. 11 edition.)

My comment to Mr. Haig is very simple: It all began when the young George Washington said, “I cannot tell a lie.” ( Even though this isn’t a fact, but instead a legend to foster the idea of Washington’s honesty.) 

Probably he wouldn’t have a chance in today’s political arena if he was really that honest? Remember “fake news” isn’t fake to those who embrace it. I believe a lie is a lie no matter what label you attach to it. 

“Alternative facts?” To paraphrase a well known Shakespearean line, “A lie by any other name will still be a falsehood.”

An old adage sums it up perfectly: “If it walks like a duck, swims like a duck and quacks like a duck, it probably is a duck!” If it is uttered by an individual in our government, appears on Twitter and sounds like a lie, it probably is! Thanks, Jim Haig, for your insight!

Kenneth Sausa

Lake Placid

Top Headlines