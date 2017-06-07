A reader comments on McClaughry's commentary

In the May 27 edition of your weekly… Guest Viewpoint (writer) John McCaughry [sic], one of the main persons of the Koch Brother front group the Ethan Allen Institute, described the U.S. national debt as our biggest problem to “America and our global civilization”.

McCaughry [sic] also gives dire warnings of the solvency of our some most important and cherished programs from the New Deal and its upgrade, the Great Society.

There is a lot of fear mongering over the national debt in right wing and neoliberal circles, of which John McCaughry [sic] and the EIA represent ideologically.

I think some historical context is in order when looking at the national debt.

First, the presidents who did the most to explode the national debt were, Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush. Reagan tripled the national debt while in office.

Bush doubled it again with two wars, one of them purely for profit (Iraq) and the Medicare drug plan that cannot negotiate lower drug prices. None of which was paid for; they all went on the national credit card. Bush also slashed taxes for the wealthy.

Reagan marked the beginning of the neoliberal era where much of the New Deal progressive policies regarding labor, taxes, public investment on education, and trade, etc., were degraded or cast by the way side. It was these policies of the New Deal that created the middle class we used to know.

At end of World War II our national debt was higher per GDP than even today; it was reduced by growing the middle class by investing in it.

Very often the national debt is used as a bulwark against socially beneficial public spending, but is never cited as an issue when the military or large banks has their hands out. Those, and tax cuts for the top 10 percent and corporations, where some even get subsidies (or pay a negative tax rate) are sacred cows, immune from national debt concerns.

This is all part and parcel to the Two Santa Clause strategy a la Jude Wanniski: when Republicans are in charge, spend like crazy; on the military and the wealthy base and drive up the debt and deficit. When a Democrat is in charge, then you yell and scream about the debt, and target things like Medicare/Medicaid and Social Security.

Three guesses what the role John McCaughry [sic] and the EAI play in this dynamic?

Ethan Smith

Fair Haven, Vt.

John McClaughry replies: Mr. Smith not only can’t spell my name, but promulgates the unsupported left wing falsehood that the Ethan Allen Institute is “a Koch Brothers front group”. For the record, during the 20 years I was CEO of EAI, we never once communicated with or solicited contributions from the Koch brothers or their corporation, foundation or political enterprises, and never received a dime from any of them. There are elements of Mr. Smith’s wide-ranging outburst that I tend to agree with, but I have long since given up trying to engage in rational conversations with… individuals who offer little more than sneers, insults and falsehoods rather than analysis and reasoned argument.