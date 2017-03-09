A response

To the Editor:

I read with interest the letter you published trashing Trump and touting John S. McCain III. That was a “whoooops” if I ever saw one. McCain joined the US Navy and became a pilot a year after me. I never saw a more dissipated Naval Officer.

McCain’s reputation as a rebel while at the USNA and since persists unabated. Scuttlebutt says McCain almost sank USS Forrestal (by fire over a prank) single handedly. Great Navy family, but not this guy (John S. McCain Sr and Jr were four star Admirals).

His grandfather (Admiral McCain, Sr.) saved Halsey’s butt in the Philippines (and the US Army and Marine landing force as well). But, number “III” has the morals and instincts of an alley cat. Talk to his classmates, squadron mates (and ex-wives)…

This letter is about Trump. Trump wants term limits in congress and to shut down recreational drugs. Who could ever be against that? The answer: Only “drugees” and political hacks. Could they be the same folks? Yup. But, Trump is squeezing them from both sides. So?

It is clear that the main stream media (MSM) hates Trump, but how many of them fit the above? We know that drugs are “mind altering” and it is obvious that at least some TV commentators (some members of congress, too) exhibit tardive dyskinesia, primarily of the tongue.

Unfortunately, too many MSM followers have “counter cognitive dysphagia” (they’ll “swallow” anything) and thus are unable to differentiate between reality and the pap that they are being fed. The inclusive term: Stupid. These folks may also fit into the above subgroup as well.

In Trump’s speech to the congress Tuesday the Democrats indicated that they did not support the following positions (according to a tally by Freedom Outpost) that Trump presented as either goals or mandates of/for the Trump administration:

1. American citizens come first

2. American jobs and “buy American”

3. Banning lobbying after executive service (“Drain the Swamp”)

4. Advancing opportunities for women entrepreneurs (Trump employs women executives)

5. Defending citizens against terrorism

6. Protecting all Americans

7. Freedom to purchase health insurance across state lines (”Drain the Swamp”)

8. Supporting law enforcement

9. Supporting veterans

10. The President represents the United States and not the world (“Drain the Swamp”)

So, who (in the USA) can be against any of those objectives? That answer is easy: If Trump is successful, anyone whose corruption based income will dry up or anyone who uses illegal drugs either for recreation or profit (some will fit all three) are the ones who are desperate.

The rest of us applaud Trump’s efforts and support his agenda. That group is growing as more “Rip Van Winkles” wake up to the nefarious and corrupt (see: bought and paid for) MSM pablum and baloney that is escalating on a daily basis.

Thank you for your attention and consideration …

Robert Burton,

Cornwall