A Ticonderoga-inspired poem

To the Editor:

When my wife and I visited Ticonderoga last week, we spent some time walking around Bicentennial Park. We watched a number of hawks circling above.

The sight moved me to write a poem, which you may publish, if you’d like. It’s called “a kettle of hawks” and is attached to this letter:

“a kettle of hawks

against an azure sky

above ticonderoga’s

bicentennial park

twenty hawks or so

are flying in lazy circles

soaring on updrafts

floating on thermals

scattering dispersing

then returning to formation

red-tailed hens and tercels

passing on skins

to their fledglings

on a radiant

midsummer

late afternoon.”

Respectfully,

Lloyd B. Abrams

Freeport