A Ticonderoga-inspired poem

To the Editor:
When my wife and I visited Ticonderoga last week, we spent some time walking around Bicentennial Park. We watched a number of hawks circling above.
The sight moved me to write a poem, which you may publish, if you’d like. It’s called “a kettle of hawks” and is attached to this letter:
“a kettle of hawks
against an azure sky
above ticonderoga’s
bicentennial park
twenty hawks or so
are flying in lazy circles
soaring on updrafts
floating on thermals
scattering dispersing
then returning to formation
red-tailed hens and tercels
passing on skins
to their fledglings
on a radiant
midsummer
late afternoon.”
Respectfully,
Lloyd B. Abrams
Freeport