Affordable Care Act beautiful, yet flawed

To the Editor:

The letter from Edward Welch of Johnsburg (April 1 edition of The Sun) ends by saying “we lose again.”

I admire Edward for writing, but I don’t believe we lost again. The ACA, as it should really be called, is a work of beauty as it insured 10 million Americans who couldn’t get health insurance.

Yes, it has a few flaws as Edward pointed out, but it succeeded in getting people insurance who could not afford it beforehand. Somehow there are those who choose to call the act “Obamacare” in a derogatory way, but whatever it is called, it is still health care for all.

What needs to be done by politicians is to reign in insurance companies and drug suppliers. The results on Wall Street for these companies is staggering. Perhaps it’s time for the stockholder to take a smaller cut and CEOs to take a large cut in pay. CEOs making $50 million isn’t so bad but $90-$150 million is sinful when the average worker is making perhaps $25 an hour.

Hospitals should be non-profit and emergency room visits should be cut by the use of Medical Units. There are ways to cut cost without hurting stockholders or CEOs!

On a recent visit to Italy, I unfortunately contracted pneumonia. My hotel clerk sent me to the local “pharmacia,” or pharmacy, as we call them. At the pharmacia, I was examined by a doctor quite thoroughly and given antibiotics and a strong cough medicine. The cost was 8 euros, or around $8.

Italy has socialized medicine! One has to wonder how do they do it? I have family from Canada and they tell me they are covered from the day they are born and all the talk about having to wait for major surgery is just talk! A friend from Germany tells me the same, as do others.

Here in America, we are trying to reinvent the wheel when it comes to health care. The people of the North Country put their faith in Rep. Elise Stefanik to be their spokesperson. Stefanik has done nothing but walk lockstep with Republicans to keep us from getting meaningful health care, and we need another to champion our cause. The fixes are easy but we need people in Washington to do what is right for all Americans not their friends on Wall Street. God bless America.

Respectfully,

Gary Philip Guido

Ticonderoga