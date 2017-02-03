ACA repeal will bring tax cuts for the rich

To the Editor:

Repealing the ACA (Obamacare) will result in the following:

The top 400 highest-income taxpayers — whose annual incomes average more than $300 million apiece — each would receive an average annual tax cut of about $7 million, according to estimates from Internal Revenue Service (IRS) data.

This group’s tax cut would total about $2.8 billion a year.

The roughly 160 million households with incomes below $200,000 would get nothing from the repeal of these two taxes.

Also, ACA repeal would significantly raise taxes on about 7 million low and moderate-income families due to the loss of their premium tax credits — worth an average of $4,800 in 2017 — that help them buy health coverage through the health insurance marketplaces and afford to go to the doctor when needed. The total tax cut for the top 400 is roughly the value of premium tax credits that people in the 20 smallest states and DC would lose.

Rejoice! The messiah will be here on Jan. 20!

Joe DeMarco

Jay