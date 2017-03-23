ACA replacement plan will hurt the North Country

To the Editor:

Repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act will likely result in a big cut of federal support to the depressed 21st Congressional District.

There are about 14,400 people currently covered in this area under the ACA. Using the national average of 85 percent of enrollees who qualify for a subsidy, this gives about 12,000 receiving support. (These figures are drawn from the Kaiser Family Foundation. A call to Representative Elise Stefanik’s Washington office produced no numbers.)

Someone earning about the average annual salary in this district, $25,000, could be eligible for up to $3,500 in a premium subsidy. This translates to as much as $40 million of federal assistance annually to the district and doesn’t even include support for out-of-pocket costs.

Under the replacement proposal, subsidy support would be cut to $2,000 per enrollee and subsidies for out-of-pocket costs would be totally eliminated. These changes would drastically reduce federal support for the 21st district, even without factoring in the reductions due to people having to give up insurance they could no longer afford.

In addition, the proposed bill will eliminate the surtax that covers not only the ACA subsidies but also provides some of Medicare’s funding, on which thousands of elderly in this district rely. This will violate the President’s pledge not to touch Medicare or Social Security.

The only beneficiaries will be the two percent of people in this district earning over $200,000 per year who currently pay a surtax of less than one percent on their earnings over that level.

Is this what people voted for in November? Representative Stefanik needs to represent the interests of people in this already depressed district by opposing this bill.

Claire G. Gilmore

Piercefield