ACAP child care to close

To the Editor:

It is with a heavy heart that Adirondack Community Action announces the closure of our Wee Care child care center in Lewis.

Dwindling enrollment and the need to increase the tuition, coupled with the overhead costs, have made it infeasible for the agency to keep the site open.

The site was a collaboration with the Town of Lewis, and received support from the Adirondack and Cloud Splitter Foundations.

The support for the site was amazing. We would never have been able to open the center without their support, and wish to thank them, the parents and our community.

As a not-for-profit, the only way the agency can operate a center is if it is able to be self-sustaining and enrollment wasn’t enough to cover the cost of operating the program.

Alan R. Jones,

Executive Director/CEO, Adirondack Community Action Programs, Inc.