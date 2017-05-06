Accepting that we cannot go back with climate change

To the Editor:

The blue birds never really left this winter.

I will miss the thrilling moment that used to happen each spring when they came back. “Look! There’s the first bluebird, checking out the birdhouse near the garden!” Having them around all winter indicates a quiet reality: the winters are just not as tough as they used to be.

This makes me sad. We can’t go back.

Scientists tell us there is already too much carbon dioxide in the air, trapping the heat of the sun like a blanket around the earth, changing seasonable temperatures so that certain species, like blue birds, will have changed their habits.

If I mention this — climate change — to some neighbors of mine, they will dismiss it as “just politics.”

Climate change is not politics, it’s physics.

Physics is science. Unfortunately, there are many misunderstandings about science whirling around. Science and the math supporting it are rooted in questions and theories and correlations and predictions, but not in certitude. That misunderstanding, leading some to the accusation that science is therefore unreliable and even false, is perhaps the saddest part of this blue bird story.

Personally, I love considering the possible reasons behind things: how evolution must have sculpted the wings of birds from their dinosaur ancestors; how short grassy meadows are probably the preferred habitat for bluebirds because they can more easily see tasty bugs; and how biliverdin, the pigment that makes the bluebird’s eggs blue is apparently the same substance we see as green or yellow in the early stages of a bruise on our own human skin. I mean, who knew?

Scientific research and thought has offered these explanations.

It’s interesting. Most people trust science when it comes to setting pollution limits for the water we drink or the air we breathe, and most people trust the science behind the setting of appropriate drug doses. So why not the science setting carbon limits?

Is it because by accepting it, we acknowledge that we cannot go back? And worse, that we will have to change some of our habits?

Like the bluebirds?

Katharine Preston

Essex