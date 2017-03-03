ACOC: Thanks for fundraiser support

To the Editor:

On Saturday, Feb. 25, the Adirondack Community Outreach Center held the Second Annual Souper Bowl Fundraiser at Tannery Pond to benefit the Johnsburg Central School and Minerva Central School Back Pack Programs and the Johnsburg Food Pantry.

Local restaurants and eateries donated homemade soups, breads and desserts. Board members and community members cooked, set up, cleaned up and volunteered at the event. Thank you to the many people who braved the inclement weather and enjoyed bowls of hot soup, plates of decadent desserts, good wine, good cheer and good company.

The ACOC is a community service organization and we are grateful for the continued support of the community.

Ronnie Silver

ACOC Vice President