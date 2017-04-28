Adding clarity to land bank issue

To the Editor:

Pete DeMola’s article about the constitutional land bank is appreciated, but confusing and erroneous in one very important respect.

The Land Bank he describes (750 acres), sponsored by Sen. Betty Little this year, is not the same legislation as the Health and Safety Account (250 acres) which passed the State Senate and the State Assembly last year.

The Health and Safety Account is the constitutional amendment which, after months of negotiation, passed the full legislature in 2016 and which, if again approved in 2017, will go to the voters in November.

Adirondack Wild was among the many negotiators for the measure and supports it and will encourage voters to approve it.

However, Senator Little’s 2017 legislation is different.

It is not the result of extensive negotiations and has no chance of going to the voters in 2017 because the full legislature did not pass it in 2016.

Constitutional amendments — containing precisely the same language — must be approved by two separately elected State Legislatures before going to the voters.

Thanks for the chance to briefly explain and correct the record.

David Gibson

Adirondack Wild