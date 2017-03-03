Adirondack Indivisible mobilizing

To the Editor:

Are you concerned about the direction the new administration in Washington is taking the nation? If so, we are looking to establish a monthly forum to identify strategies intended to address shared concerns related to proposed policy initiatives. These include health care reform, environmental issues, immigration regulation, as well as essential congressional and judicial oversight of executive branch policies. Our intent will be to foster greater governmental accountability through proactive advocacy by committed North Country citizens.

Please indicate your interest by emailing a message of intent to adkindivisible@gmail.com in order that a determination can be made regarding an appropriate meeting location in our immediate area. Should we have sufficient interest, you will subsequently be notified via email regarding an initial location and time for the meeting.

Jim Haig

