Adirondack PILOT debate missing one critical detail

To the Editor:

Discussions on the proposed PILOT for taxes on state forest lands within the Adirondack Park have missed mentioning one very important detail.

That detail is that nowhere is it said that the state must budget the necessary funds to pay taxes on its forest lands in the Adirondacks.

Adirondack communities can’t afford the PILOT. Many have state lands that compose over 50 percent to as much as over 90 percent of their tax base.

The Adirondack Association of Towns and Villages, when I was its very first chairman in 1993-1994, proposed amending the Real Property Tax Law Section 532 dealing with the taxation of certain state lands.

Our resolution called for the addition of a new subsection, which would read as follows:

“No law repealing subsection (A) hereof shall be effective unless enacted by the state legislature at two successive regular sessions by a two-thirds majority vote of the senate and assembly.”

Subsection A of Sect. 532 reads: “All wild or forest lands owned by the state within the Forest Preserve.”

The resolution also supported the amendment of Article VII of the state constitution to provide an additional Section 20.

“The state budget shall include the amount necessary to pay the real property taxes on wild or forest lands owned by the state within the Forest Preserve.”

I call upon every taxing entity within the Adirondack Park to pass resolutions in support of this much needed amendment to our state’s RPTL along with Section 20 to the state’s constitution Article VII.

Moving swiftly might get the amendment to the state’s constitution on the ballot this fall.

Adirondack elected officials reach out to each of their own state assembly members and state senators as well.

Dean D. Lefebvre

Tupper Lake