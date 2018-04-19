Affordable ski program beloved by locals

To the Editor:

I would like to thank Regina Monthony, the Town of Warrensburg and the staff at Gore Mountain for providing an affordable opportunity for our local youth to learn to ski.

The annual ski and ride program offers a discounted rate for local kids each year to receive six weeks of group lessons and lift tickets. Regina has coordinated this program in Warrensburg for the past 13 years and the town discounts the program even further for our residents. My son has enjoyed participating. The staff at Gore is top notch.

With Regina stepping down as coordinator, I extend my sincere thanks to her and all involved for doing the behind the scenes work to provide this wonderful program to our local youth!

Denise Foster,

Warrensburg