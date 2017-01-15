Alarmed by phone troubles

To the Editor:

Most people today have a telephone or cell phone. They can be hard wired to the company’s equipment or via a radio link, as is a cell phone. Telephones can have a technical failure which their people do not realize. A public service member called the problem “false ring in.”

To the person making the call, they think nobody is home as the call is not getting answered. The bell on the other end does not ring.

If people tell you they called, but you were not home, but actually you were home, then that is what has happened. Or you pick up the phone to make a call but somebody making a call to you is there and talks to you.

Perhaps 15 years ago, my wife was going to call somebody, but a friend of hers was on the phone. When told to repair service, the person said “there is something in the exchange and I am not about to look for it.”

This went over great to a person in public service.

I have had this false ring in perhaps a dozen times (no exaggeration) since the mid-sixties, even though the company has put in a new switching equipment.

At one time, the repair personnel said I was the only Warrensburg person complaining of this trouble. Shortly thereafter, I met three people who I casually knew that had this trouble, but did not know they were having this false ring in condition.

You can tell other people of this potential trouble, then if it occurs, report it to repair service and also to public service. As of now, this problem has not caused me any other problems but I do not know what may happen in the future.

Maybe then the phone company will figure how to permanently fix this condition, as now it may happen anywhere at any sporadic times in between normally received telephone calls.

Robert Greene

Warrensburg