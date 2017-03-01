Alternative facts and fake news

To the Editor:

When I am accused of listening to just “one-sided media” it gives me pause.

That is probably correct: I read and listen only to certain media outlets — the ones I trust, the ones I think will give me the facts, with occasional commentary from people I respect.

I suspect most of us do this.

When I am told that there are “alternative facts” within the media to the ones that I am hearing, I wonder, “Are there lots of alternative facts? Do we get to choose?”

When I am told that what I read is “fake news,” I wonder: is it fake because it is actually presenting “alternative facts” in collaboration with other media to deceive the public?

Or is it fake because it is not really “news?”

Or is it fake because it actually doesn’t come from a “real” news outlet? Or is it fake because someone doesn’t really want to hear what it says?

But when I am told that the media is the enemy of the people, I do not pause and I do not wonder. A line is crossed. As Americans, we are taught early on in school that journalists play an essential role in a democracy, monitoring, on our behalf, the people we have elected and the governmental process.

A certain amount of partisanship is inevitable, but the best ones strive to be objective. They work for us. To call them the enemy implies that the people are the enemy.

That frightens me a lot.

Katharine Preston

Essex