Am I wrong? Prove it!

To the Editor:

In this week’s paper, I was surprised to find my name mentioned in the ‘opinions’ section. I did not think I had stated my thoughts with hate, nor do I believe I have said any hateful things about anyone in my letters, as Mr. Guido seems to believe.

Also some of what I stated may very well be wrong. In my 59 years, I have been wrong on numerous occasions. I may not have had all the facts.

As Will Rogers said, “I only know what I read in the papers.”

In my case, TV, newspapers, online.

But if Mr. Guido would be willing to point out where he thinks I am wrong, I would be more than willing to debate him on any and all issues.

As to the prayers, I, like Mr. Guido, need all I can get and wish to thank him for his prayers.

Raynard Corrow

Indian Lake