Amazed at Stefanik protestors

To the Editor:

It always amazes me that those who demand Town Hall meetings do not consider Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has scheduled meetings months in advance.

Amazing how those same people can’t be courteous by setting an appointment. Amazing that only protesting and yelling in groups has become the norm for some people. It amazes me that the news media finds fault with not holding town hall meetings because when one does, we only hear of the audience shouting that person down or heckling them until those in need of answers are unable to get them.

Isn’t it amazing that so many of those doing the demanding in the protests are undocumented, voted against the representative, didn’t vote at all, can’t legally vote or are from outside the district of the representative.

How many of these “constituents” visited Stefanik’s mobile district office that travelled her vast district? How many actually reached out for help before moveon.org organized the yelling? Also amazing is that these same activists say many of the cabinet choices are unqualified for the job. Yet they swear by everything the Hollywood actors and musical performers have to say, amazingly, they must be qualified. Not!

Amazing that enhanced screening, stopping illegals from entering, taking a harder look at our laws on immigration is called un-American yet President Barack Obama and his five presidential predecessors have used their executive powers to temporarily ban certain immigrants, including Muslims, from entering the United States.

Amazing, Republicans had eight years to draft Obamacare changes but are not ready. Just as amazing is the protests about subjects that the Republicans have yet to enact change to. Not my President Day was amazing with so many protestors that didn’t or couldn’t legally vote. If you did vote, I got news for you: he is your President.

Win Belanger

Willsboro