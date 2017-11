To the Editor:

Did you know that you can donate to the Elizabethtown-Lewis Emergency Squad painlessly?

Just go to smile.amazon.com, choose the Elizabethtown-Lewis Emergency Squad as your charity of choice and every time you place an order, Amazon will donate to the emergency squad in your name.

Amazon has already donated over $6 million to charities. So simple and free!

Judy Martin

Elizabethtown