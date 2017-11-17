Amazon Smile not the best way to help local charities

To the Editor:

I take issue with Judy Martin’s recommendation to shop via Amazon to help local nonprofits.

Amazon Smile will donate 0.5 percent of the sale to charities. That means you need to spend $2,000 with them to get $10 to your local charity.

What would spending that $2,000 locally do for the local economy, and how much would “trickle down” to the charities?

For every $1 million in sales, Amazon creates less than two jobs; local retailers create almost five jobs.

The more Amazon grows and siphons sales from our local businesses, the fewer jobs are available for you, your family or your neighbors.

Local businesses pay local property taxes at higher rates than homeowners. They also collect the local sales tax further benefiting the local communities. As local retailers get squeezed out, the tax burden for our schools and public services will shift more heavily to the local homeowner.

All of the money (except for the local delivery drivers) spent at Amazon leaves the local community. Locally-owned businesses channel about half of every sales dollar back into the community.

Amazon contributes little (in dollars) to local charities and absolutely nothing in terms of volunteers. Most of our local businesses are deeply engaged in our local community. They donate to our local fundraisers, they volunteer at our local events, they are instrumental in the various volunteer projects we have going on locally.

Studies have shown that places with vibrant local businesses have livelier streets, stronger social networks, and more active citizens.

In Saranac Lake, over the past few years, volunteer groups have completed four major capital projects totaling close to $3 million: The Carousel, the T-bar at Mt. Pisgah, the Dewey Lodge and the skate park.

These could not have happened without the continuing generous support of our local businesses.

Please support our local businesses or they will not be around to support us and our community.

Richard Shapiro

Saranac Lake