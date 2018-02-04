America’s world standing sinking under Trump administration

To the Editor:

A thousand private jets, with 10 times the carbon footprint of commercial airplanes, converged on Davos, Switzerland for the annual World Economic Forum.

This year’s theme was “Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World.” One of the keynote speakers was Donald J. Trump.

Other world leaders were there, too.

Canada’s prime minister spoke on gender equality and woman’s rights. India’s prime minister discussed climate change and ambitious goals for renewable energy.

Our president avoided such topics, leading the only country on earth to disregard the Paris Climate Agreement, and personally accused of sexual misconduct by 19 women. The big challenge for him was to refrain from using racist vulgarities while articulating his strategy to “share” in a world he is “fracturing.”

His address was intended to repair our country’s declining brand name by asserting that America is “open for business.” It’s a curious topic, considering the administration withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, threatens to exit NAFTA and recently imposed more import tariffs.

The speech is undoubtedly a reaction to our sinking world standing under this administration’s mismanagement. A graphic from one of the WEF presentations illustrated one consequence: corporate America’s precipitous brand decline last year.

If the trend continues, South Korea will surpass us in 2018. Canada is in first place, precisely why Amazon is eying Toronto as its new headquarters.

Frank Pagano, Jay