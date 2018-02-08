An artist’s work, and his conduct, should be separate

To the Editor:

Elizabeth Izzo demonstrated a well-balanced approach to the news of the National Gallery of Art decision to cancel the Chuck Close exhibit (The Sun, Feb. 3, 2018).

Elizabeth writes, “... it’s important to note that the court of public opinion and the court of law are two separate things,” implying allegations of sexual misconduct without judicial review are not sufficient grounds for punishment. Yet, the National Gallery decided to punish this artist by denying him the crowning achievement to his long, successful career.

In closing, she asks: “Should an artist’s conduct and the work he created be separate, too?” She left this a rhetorical question. I’ll provide the answer. Yes!

The Uffizi Gallery in Florence has not sealed a gallery dedicated to Renaissance master Caravaggio, a known thug and cold-blooded murderer, nor removed his paintings. Botticelli was proactive and burned many of his own paintings when he learned that the Church had condemned them as immoral. The works of Picasso, a serial misogynist, have not been removed from the public eye.

Poor Chuck Close, wheelchair-bound for over 40 years, re-inventor of the art of portraiture, a modern master assured of his place in the pantheon of history’s great artists, finds himself crucified in the court of public opinion. Long after those who have proven politics to be the deciding factor to show an artist’s work will have fallen into the dustbin of history, Chuck Close will be remembered as the great artist he is.

Oh, and poor Charlie Rose. I ask only rhetorically, what man has not found himself, at some point, in that embarrassing, awkward position of pursuing what he thought to be shared feelings?

Do I hear echoes coming from Salem, Massachusetts, 1692?

Bob Segall, Upper Jay