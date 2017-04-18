An open letter to Governor Phil Scott

To the Editor:

Dear Governor Scott, 

Once again I am out picking up roadside trash for Green-Up Day.  The vast majority of the litter is beverage containers (Twisted Tea seems to be edging out Bud Light in our area) on which the 5-cent deposit is an insufficient deterrent.  

The amount of the deposit has not changed since it was instituted in the 1970’s. I would like to see the deposit increased to 25 cents, roughly the value of 5 cents at that time.  Maybe people would think twice about tossing quarters out the window!

Governor Shumlin ‘s office told me the mandatory recycling law would address this huge problem.  I don’t think it has or will, and hope your administration will move forward on this initiative.  

Alice Grau, 

Bridport

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines