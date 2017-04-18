An open letter to Governor Phil Scott

To the Editor:

Dear Governor Scott,

Once again I am out picking up roadside trash for Green-Up Day. The vast majority of the litter is beverage containers (Twisted Tea seems to be edging out Bud Light in our area) on which the 5-cent deposit is an insufficient deterrent.

The amount of the deposit has not changed since it was instituted in the 1970’s. I would like to see the deposit increased to 25 cents, roughly the value of 5 cents at that time. Maybe people would think twice about tossing quarters out the window!

Governor Shumlin ‘s office told me the mandatory recycling law would address this huge problem. I don’t think it has or will, and hope your administration will move forward on this initiative.

Alice Grau,

Bridport