Answers needed on broadband expansion promises

To the Editor:

My wife and I are traveling in the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe staying in two different and remote rural AirBnBs. In addition to this beautiful country, we marvel at their superior internet access.

We are able to stay in touch with news, access vital medical records, communicate with family and friends including Skype to landlines.

If this small island can connect its residences to high speed internet, why can’t we in the North Country get the same?

Our state government has given millions to local companies who take the money and offer excuses why they can get the job done.

At our home just north of Port Henry, only one tenth of a mile from the end of Spectrum cables, repeated requests and inquiries as why they have not expanded their coverage have gone unanswered.

It is time for accountability and action.

Paul A. Reese

Moriah