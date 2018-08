To the Editor:

The Sun has improved in many ways over the past few years. The editorials are more insightful and fair, examining more than one side of any one issue.

Pete DeMola is a pleasure to read and he tackles difficult issues thoroughly, e.g., broadband.

The calendars keep us informed of upcoming events.

Best of all, it’s still free!

It also makes a great starter for my BBQ.

Timothy Mount, Elizabethtown