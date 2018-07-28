Appreciative of Stefanik’s co-sponsorship of truck bill

To the Editor:

On Tuesday, May 15, I met with Joel Wood the regional director for Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) about bill H.R. 2946, the repeal of federal excise tax (FET) on the sale of new trucks.

Joel had done his homework before meeting with me as his step father is in the trucking business.

We reviewed why the current 12 percent FET is hurting the business owners and the sale of new trucks as well as how it is not encouraging truck owners to move to purchase new cleaner burning and safer trucks.

After our meeting, Joel toured our dealership and met some of our employees.

Joel called me the afternoon of May 22 to let me know he had reviewed the information I had given him along with all the notes of our meeting with Congresswoman Stefanik and he was happy to report that the congresswoman has agreed to sign on as a cosponsor of this important bill.

As of July 19, there are 22 bipartisan cosponsors that have signed on to this important bill and there is also a bill (S. 3052) that has also been introduced into the Senate.

We would like to thank Congresswoman Stefanik for her forward thinking to help truck owners and dealers as well as helping to promote cleaner and safer trucks on our highways.

- Randy E. Clark, Plattsburgh