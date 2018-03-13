Apprenticeship programs in decline?

To the Editor:

I watched on television the other night as a representative from Germany touted their apprenticeship program. I wondered then, because I have read so, have the United States’ industrial companies abandoned the value of these programs?

In 1969, I started a five year on-the-job apprenticeship program backed by New York state under the employ of Capitol Refrigeration, and the training has served me well since.

I was employed by Grand Union until they went out of business and have been self-employed since. There are many satisfied customers, never having taken advantage of any.

There are many training programs today, but they only seem to teach the basics and maybe one specialty, but do not allow the tech to troubleshoot with any commonsense outside the given parameters.

It may not be countrywide, but from what I’ve seen in our little neck of the woods, it’s going to be a problem in the future.

From what I’ve read and heard, it’s any mechanical, manual, get-your-hands-dirty job that’s in the same boat. (Thanks, computers.) (Not all.)

The way the government throws money at this and that, how about throwing a little to the industries to start a few apprenticeships? It may be happening, but it appears awfully slow.

I probably can’t tell you the binary app of the 16th faction, but I can more than likely tell you what’s wrong with your ACR.

Jim Bass, Ausable Forks