ARC evening a resounding success

Letter to the Editor:

On Sunday, Dec. 13, ARC Rutland Area and the Elks Club co-sponsored an afternoon of dining and dancing for almost 130 members, families and friends of ARC-Rutland Area. The weather played a factor in keeping some folks away from a great event; 165 had RSVP’d. ARC Rutland Area works with individuals with developmental disabilities and their families to be regarded as valued citizens with the same entitlements as non-disabled individuals. We all enjoyed a tasty and filling pasta dinner, cake for dessert, plenty of beverages, dancing, gifts and great Christmas music, from DJ Penguin Productions, as well as a visit from Santa. Yes, Santa reigned the hall with bells a-sounding, and hugs abounding. What can replace a smile and a hug from an old friend? Another one! The day was filled with many smiles and hugs from party goers as we greeted each other with the excitement of Christmas worn on our faces.

Special thanks must go to the General Electric Employees Community Concerns Fund (GEECCF) and the folks at the Elks Lodge: Carolyn Ravenna – Lodge Trustee; Brian Gaura – Lodge Secretary; Pat Farley – Club Manager; Dave Sears – Kitchen Chairman; Sherry Beaudreau, Patty Carbine, Chris Kiefer Cioffi – Elks Kitchen Crew; Terry Stevens and Bobby Paquette – drink servers and Peter Kelada, John Dunlap, Jackie Gauthier – helped serve dinner. A lot of time, energy and care were given to provide our community with this event. The dinner dance is our largest in terms of people attending. Our thanks also go out to our other Christmas contributors: GEECCF, Rotary Club of Rutland, and Moose Lodge #1122; who generously donated to form this event into a seasonal success! What a wonderful and giving community the Rutland Area is and what a pleasure it is to be able to extend that level of spirit to so many people in one room.

Your kind acts created an enormous amount of joy this holiday season. Our impact survey show how lives are better off; 100 percent survey takers answered yes to three of the questions: 1) I feel like I am part of a community when at a dance, 2) Mixing with others improves my social skills, and 3) I am happy to have something fun to do.

We need to be sure that people know that ARC Rutland Area serves citizens with developmental disabilities and needs to continue receiving funding to do so. It is with much joy, that we say thank you to our Christmas Dinner Dance sponsors and to let the public know that we are here for folks with developmental disabilities and their families. We offer not only dances, but also a Representative Payee program, a Self Advocacy group, an Aktion Club, and the Rutland Family Support Network. Help us share the value of the work we do in the betterment of people’s lives; on the survey people also checked off: “more active lifestyle”, “gained knowledge about services available” and “having fun”. Check out our YouTube video at: http://youtube.com/watch?v=scg-QRw79LI, visit our website, http://home.myfairpoint.net/~arcrutlandarea or call us at 775-1370.

ARC Rutland Area hopes that everyone finds a moment of peace, an abundance of love and the true meaning of joy throughout the New Year.

Lisa S. Lynch,

Executive Director

ARC-Rutland Area is a United Way member agency