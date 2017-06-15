As Putnam Central voters weigh redo of budget, consider Dresden — it could be worse

To the Editor:

I noted in your newspaper that there will be a public hearing at the Town of Putnam school regarding the school budget on Monday, June 12.

I was surprised that the Putnam School budget was voted down last month. I was especially surprised because the average Dresden property owner, such as my husband and myself, pay twice the school taxes that the average Putnam property owner pays.

The interesting thing is that, while many Dresden homeowners envy the Putnam homeowners’ lower school taxes, there are Putnam taxpayers who do not realize their property tax dollar savings and their long-term solid and sophisticated classroom structuring.

While the property values of the Town of Dresden and the Town of Putnam are very similar, the school taxes paid by each town are very dissimilar.

Here is what Dresden pays for school taxes compared to Putnam’s school taxes:

Town of Dresden property value with STAR deduction: $278,330,813.

Town of Dresden total school taxes paid to Whitehall Central School budget: $3,085,000.

Town of Putnam property value with STAR deduction: $277,437,137.

Town of Putnam total school taxes paid to Putnam Central School budget: $1,555,000.

I am sharing this information so that this knowledge can help people make an informed decision, when voting for a really wonderful low school budget that is giving the youth of Putnam opportunities and education beyond that of most of their surrounding school districts.

The Putnam townspeople are a very strong, community minded group and, I am sure, will continue to carry on the tradition of giving their children the very best opportunities that they can for their futures.

Susan Foster Ives

Clemons