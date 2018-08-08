Ashamed at actions

To the Editor:

The other day, I was listening to the news on my car radio while driving to Wilmington on the winding part of Route 86 in the Notch, enjoying the view of the west branch of the AuSable River.

I caught up with a pickup truck trailering a small metal fishing boat, creeping along at 20 miles per hour. I honked my horn with anger, assuming the driver was slowing down to look at the river. He waved me to pass, but we were on a curve, and I could not see if there was any oncoming traffic.

I laid on my horn until the driver of the truck pulled over on a shoulder of this narrow road. I passed, as did others who were behind me.

After about 10 minutes, I thought about why I was so angry. My nature is not to honk incessantly at a motorist, especially someone who may be in distress. I thought about how I’d let the negative news affect me as I listened to another incident of Trump inciting negative emotions in his base.

It is better to try to understand others than to be filled with hate.

What if this family had been saving for months for this vacation, buying an inexpensive used boat so they could fish in the river in an attempt to escape from the crowded, sweltering heat of the city – perhaps just for a few days.

But the truck had problems on our mountain roads and was going as fast as it could.

I’m sorry for the grief I may have caused this family. I wish I’d stopped and asked if they needed help.

- Lorraine Duvall, Keene