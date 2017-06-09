Assemblyman Jones: Hopeful to bring ride-sharing to the North Country

This year, I was proud to stand with my colleagues in ensuring that ride-sharing companies have the ability to operate statewide. With these new measures, companies can start offering rides throughout the state beginning on July 9.

This is one that residents of the North Country have been asking for, and we have heard your voice loud and clear.

Here in the North Country, there is a real need for the services these companies are able to provide. In some of the more rural areas of our district, there is little public transportation offered.

In many areas within our community, transportation assistance is hard to come by. There are few taxi companies or public transit options. This often presents daily challenges that interfere with the well-being of our citizens.

Numerous constituents have reached out to my office because they believe ride-sharing companies could make a significant difference in the day-to-day lives of many throughout the district.

There are a large number of senior citizens that need transportation to doctor’s appointments, the grocery store, community events and more.

Some constituents feel that enabling these Transportation Network Companies to operate in the North Country would serve as a great secondary-option if local public transportation is running behind or unavailable.

These companies would also provide job opportunities, help combat drunk driving, and could even serve as a revenue booster for local businesses.

Residents that are retired, partially disabled or seeking part-time work could gain employment if these companies determine the region requires their services.

The addition of TNC’s in the North Country would discourage drivers from getting behind the wheel of a car while under the influence. Recent studies have shown that cities or counties that offer ride-sharing services have seen a decrease in accidents and arrests involving drunk driving.

Our local small businesses including breweries and restaurants would most likely bring in more customers given the option of safe transportation ride-sharing services are able to offer.

For far too long, New York City has been alone in reaping the benefits of Transportation Network Companies.

With this passage, the rest of New York State will finally be able to take advantage of these same opportunities. Ride-sharing companies now have the chance to make a positive difference for people of the North Country.

I look forward to having these services at our disposal.