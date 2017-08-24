Athol resident seeking return of lost goods

To the Editor:

I need your help.

Recently, my brother was transporting my riding lawn mower and two black grass-catcher tubs to Warrensburg for repair. When he got to the Thurman Train Station, he noticed the two black tubs had fallen off the trailer somewhere between the train station and High Street in Thurman.

I figure someone has picked them up for safe keeping and would be looking for the owner.

As a senior citizen, these tubs are important. When I try to mow my lawn, they save a lot of raking and extra work. I will need them when I get my lawn mower back after being repaired.

If the good Samaritan would return them to 519 High Street and possibly leave them at the end of the driveway or by the garage, I would be very appreciative.

Thank you to the editor and neighbors for your help.

Tom Lloyd

Athol