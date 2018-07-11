Attorney general headlines are a political hit job

To the Editor:

I didn’t vote for Donald Trump and watching national TV almost borders on tedium as things are more like a political world wrestling match than the modern America I grew up in.

However, the recent headline-grabbing action by the acting New York attorney general has all the fingerprints of a political hit job.

I know from personal knowledge that there was some pretty funny business in the past in Westport over the two cottages resold out of the Ballard Park Foundation to the tune of maybe $700,000 and the sidetracking of the charitable bequest of the Kobel farm by Camp Dudley must have reaped well over a million.

As I recall, all these episodes of self-dealing reaped a collective yawn from the IRS, so go figure.

William Kuntz III, Elizabethtown