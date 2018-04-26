Baffled by Elizabethtown intersection solution

To the Editor:

I am 100 percent baffled by the proposed solution to the Elizabethtown traffic pattern. I cannot imagine anything more annoying or dangerous to motorists than a four-way stop at the current blinker light intersection.

Even a bona fide traffic light has real issues due to “the hill” situation that is unique to this intersection. A four-way stop will do nothing to make that intersection safer, especially in slippery conditions.

I can just imagine the winter chain-reaction crashes on that hill as the lead car tries to come to a full stop.

I agree with another writer who says that the best solution is the current blinker light that gives the hillside motorists the right of way.

If necessary, put up new signage for the blinker light, but I cannot understand the thinking that a confusing four-way stop will solve any problems whatsoever. Please don’t even consider making this dangerous mistake.

Sue Reaser,

Westport