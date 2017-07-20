Battle against invasive species already lost

To the Editor:

I appreciate The Sun shining a light on the problem of invasives. But as someone who’s been involved with this fight since before the founding of APIPP, I’ll tell you this battle is already lost. New York long ago allied itself with the enemy.

The $12 million you describe as “a firehouse of funds” is a drop in the bucket compared to what the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) spends facilitating the spread of invasives by building and maintaining boat launches they won’t defend.

That vital function is performed part-time by an ad hoc group on a shoestring budget belying the title “Department of Environmental Conservation.”

Watching boats launch unsupervised and uninspected any hour they please, with DEC’s consent, makes one think a better name would be the “Department of Environmental Corrosion.”

The law that you tout, requiring “reasonable precautions,” is actually feeble and toothless, threatening only a slap on the wrist for a third offense.

I asked why it couldn’t include real penalties, and even such stalwarts as PROTECT and the Adirondack Council threw up their hands saying the boat manufacturers’ lobby in Albany was just too powerful.

Indian Lake, until recently, the largest uninfested lake in the Adirondack Park, might as well brace itself for evermore degradation. Albany doesn’t see this invaluable resource as worth protecting.

With no hope for compelling legislation, and no money for full-time launch stewards, could we at least — instead of offering “free boat washes” — erect major signs at every Adirondack Park entry and boat launch stating a requirement for inspection and cleaning?

As someone who operates a private launch, I can tell you the natural goodwill and cooperation of boaters only goes so far. Many just want to get their boats into the water and don’t think twice about what hitchhikers they’re carrying. That’s why I’ve put up a gate.

Jon Voorhees,

Camp Driftwood

Indian Lake