Be wary of phone scams

To the Editor:

The Essex County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be cautious when giving out information over the phone.

This is the time of year when telephone scammers seem to be flourishing. Please be extremely cautious about giving any information out over the phone and especially anything financial.”

Some typical scam calls are calls from the “IRS” that demand you pay back taxes or face arrest; utility scammers who threaten to turn off your service if you don’t pay immediately; automotive aftermarket warranty companies and alleged police charities such as the New York State Police Fund who promise to put money into police training.

A recent call from this organization originated in Texas.

Another scam is to call and pretend to be a young relative in trouble either arrested, in an accident or stranded.

The person then asks for money to be wired or gift cards to be purchased and the numbers given over the phone so that they can then get out of jail or return home.

Before you do anything, verify that your relative is safe and not the victim the caller wants you to believe they are.

How to spot illegitimate calls:

Legitimate charities do not usually do phone solicitation. If asked for donations, politely ask for a mailing and do not give anything out to unknown callers.

Be aware of seemingly local numbers.

Technology can now make caller ID show whatever number they choose to appear regardless of the origin of the call

Be safe, please do not fall for these scams – verify before you give any financial information.

Remember, these people work on volume, if even one person an hour falls for the scam, they are successful.”

Residents can politely ask for their number to be removed from the caller’s database or simply say “no thank you” and hang up.

“You worked hard for your money, please be sure before you give it away.”

Richard Cutting, Essex County Sheriff