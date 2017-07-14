Guest Viewpoint: Bernie and Jane Sanders are just like the Trumps

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders has made it quite clear he despises President Donald Trump and all that he stands for.

Nevertheless, the senator and his family have emulated the Trumps in so many ways that it has to be disheartening to his legion of followers.

When the Sanders undertake a project, it is critical that those who will be chosen to be involved must first be family members. A recent example: the Sanders Institute, headed up by Jane O’Meara Sanders, has a son as a paid employee and ditto for the Sanders’ other nonprofit: Our Revolution.

Mrs. Sanders also kept things in the family when she was president of Burlington College. She made sure that her daughter’s nonprofit venture, Vermont Woodworking School in Fairfax, was the recipient of close to $500,000 in funding from the now defunct college.

And not unlike the Trumps, Mrs. Sanders does not mention anything negative in the promotion of the Sanders Institute. She notes her involvement with the Mayor’s Youth Office in Burlington. Very little is mentioned on what had transpired at Burlington College where she was president for seven years.

Bernie must have read Trump’s “The Art of the Deal” before he entered into negotiations for his book advance with the executives at St. Martin’s Press. Who would ever have thought it would be possible for a U.S. senator from the small state of Vermont to obtain an advance of $795,000? You just have to be so proud of him.

Following in the footsteps of their fellow New Yorker, Donald Trump, the Sanders are well on their way to amassing significant real estate holdings now that their lake house has been added to their collection. Granted, they have a long way to go to catch up with the Trumps; nevertheless, they have made a good start.

Getting back to Burlington College, a great deal of credit has to be given to Mrs. Sanders and her negotiating skills. She was able to obtain a “sweetheart” deal when her services were no longer wanted by the college’s board of trustees. Mrs. Sanders walked away with a $200,000-plus severance package. Even the FBI and FDIC now investigating the college’s finances must be puzzling over the payout.