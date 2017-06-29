Bolton boat ride disturbed by rowdy ruffians

To the Editor:

First, I would like to compliment the Town of Bolton for the wonderful community boat ride and refreshments — and thanks to the volunteers that served and cooked them. 

Secondly, the boat ride was perfect, up to the point when these ruffians discovered where I was sitting alone and quiet, enjoying the scenery. 

One of the mothers showed up. She got very distraught because I was doing her job, supervising her children. The profanity that came out of her mouth in public was appalling. 

No wonder the kids are like they are, when the mother can’t control herself — how can she control her children? 

The boat ride is for the enjoyment of all, it’s not a playground. 

I’m sure I was not the other one being annoyed by these kids. 

Their mother said: “They’re just kids.”

“Just kids” need supervising, especially on a boat.

Joan Peter

Bolton Landing

