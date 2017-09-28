Bolton School District should combine with Lake George

To the Editor:

Bolton voters will be asked again to approve a pared-down version ($6.7 million vs $7 million) for an auditorium/music facility addition, which was previously defeated by some 30 votes.

This is on top of an annual budget of $8 million. At 200 students, this amounts to $40,000 per student as much or more than many colleges and private schools. Further, of the 200 students, 25 come from other school districts and pay only $1,500 to Bolton.

I recommend instead that the Bolton School District combine with the Lake George School District. Keep the Bolton facility as an elementary school with grades K through 8 and have grades 9 through 12 go to Lake George High School.

As it is now, Bolton combines with several other schools in sports because it has insufficient numbers for many team sports.

Bolton currently has a superintendent, a principal, 32 teachers, eight semi-teachers, guidance, etc.

With an enrollment of 200, this amounts to one teacher per five students. Actual class sizes vary from 10 to 20 per teacher. Classes 9 through 12 have a total of 61 students. They could easily be handled at Lake George High School and eliminate the need for a new auditorium/music facility ($6.7 million) plus reduce the annual $8 million budget by eliminating the superintendent and several teachers.

In any case, I urge the voters to again reject the auditorium, music facility addition.

Agostino Travaly, Bolton Landing