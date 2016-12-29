'Bomb trains pass through our precious farmland'

To the Editor:

During the weekend of the memorable “Super Moon” that shone over Essex County, I stopped at a railroad crossing between Essex and Whallonsburg and watched a hundred tankers full of highly volatile Bakken Crude Oil pass by.

The Keene town board adopted a resolution of the board last Monday evening calling on the U.S. Department of Transportation, the US Environmental Protection Agency, the NY DOT and the NY DEC to impose a moratorium on transport of Bakken Crude Oil by rail from Montreal to Albany, until a comprehensive study determines the public health, safety, economic and environmental impacts of a derailment.

Accidents involving this highly volatile crude oil carried in rail cars designed for vegetable oils include one in Lac Megantic, Quebec that killed 47 residents, one as young as 4 years old, and an explosion in Oregon that narrowly missed a school raise concerns about these shipments through the Champlain Valley rail corridor.

Keene’s board sent copies of the resolution to our U.S. senators and congresswoman, as well as the governor and Essex County Board of Supervisors. Moreover, our local fire departments are not prepared for a catastrophic derailment and cannot afford to train for such an event.

The local action group Mothers Out Front hopes that other towns in the Champlain Valley will pass resolutions to draw attention to this danger on the rails. I urge concerned residents in other Essex County towns to ask their town board to pass a similar resolution.

Only with the support of our government can we draw attention to these “bomb trains” that pass through our precious farmland and beautiful countryside, and the lacustrine wetlands and shoreline of our local treasure, Lake Champlain, home to fish, birds and other wildlife that we share our natural resources with.

Don Pachner

Keene