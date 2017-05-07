Border adjustment tax could revive U.S. textile industry

To the Editor:

Maybe you wouldn’t be caught dead wearing Ivanka Trump’s apparel, but many buy into the fashion image. It’s a $100 million business, sustained by exploited labor.

According to the Fair Labor Association: “Workers at a factory in China, used by the company that makes clothing for Ivanka Trump’s fashion line and other brands, worked nearly 60 hours a week to earn wages of little more than $62 a week.”

Of course, they also lack benefits and endure unsafe working conditions, neo-slavery that we don’t tolerate here.

Those dollar-an-hour wages are the main reason 300,000 textile and apparel jobs were lost in the U.S. between 2001 and 2011.

Even though coal mining employs about as many people now as it did in 2001, many Trump supporters believe the myth that Obama killed the industry. They are told that, by sacrificing the environment, the glory days of coal will return. That’s nonsense.

Notice how, by distracting us with coal mining mythology, we don’t discuss the fact that many more jobs have been lost in the less hazardous textile/apparel industry. Here’s where the Border Adjustment Tax can help.

According to the National Association of Manufacturers, in 2014, the cost of US regulatory compliance is $6 per labor hour. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour.

Assuming it takes an hour to make a sweater in China, that same labor costs at least $13 in the US. Therefore the BAT ought to be at least $12. By equalizing labor costs this eliminates a primary incentive to offshore manufacturing.

Of course BAT won’t be enacted — the GOP lacks approval from their corporate masters (such as Wal-Mart, seller of Trump-branded merchandise) to pursue it. Even if they had the guts to defy them, they lack the organization or credibility to pass it. The Tea Party Freedom Caucus will oppose a new tax. Democrats won’t consider supporting tax legislation until the president releases his income tax returns.

It’s unfortunate because a return of textile and apparel manufacturing jobs could lift thousands out of poverty and reduce their dependence on government assistance. Isn’t this what the working class expected from their renegade president?

The failure to seriously debate a BAT illustrates why we need to get rid of both major parties. We can’t expect the people who created our problems to solve them.

Frank Pagano

Jay