Broadband woes? I’m still having trouble with my phone

To the Editor:

I recently read about broadband in the Adirondacks in a recent issue of The Sun. It’s hard for me to keep up with all of the modern technology.

Only a few years ago, I learned how to use a dial telephone and was later forced to trade it for a new push button set. I had that old dial phone for 50 years. Try that with one of the newer phones.

The article stated that Newcomb and Wilmington complained about having slow service through Frontier.

They don’t know how slow they can be. I’ve been waiting for a residential phone book for three years. I’ve called the company about every three months.

I hear: “Please be patient. You will receive a book within two weeks,” or “The new books will be printed in January. We will send you one then.”

Have I been fed a line of bull?

If residential phone books are a thing of the past, be honest with me and tell me that they are no longer available. My most recent book is six years old. Things change with time. People die, people move and new people come to the area. Where do I find their telephone numbers?

Maybe I should ask my Ouija board.

Richard Stewart

North Creek