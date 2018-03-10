Bust myths on gun violence

To the Editor:

Deadly viruses can kill. If delivered to others, it can kill others. If spread to large populations, it can kill massively.

Likewise, a deadly firearm can kill. If targeted at others, it can kill others; if modified to target many others, it can kill massively.

Of course, this fact would hold true for any nation.

But the United States has more killings and more homicides — one being 51 times more likely to get killed here, than United Kingdom citizens are there.

Our “gun virus” has spread far and wide. Many guns with myriad contacts equals many deaths — we have more guns than people.

Many guns ending up in incompetent hands accounts for more than half of our 30,000 deaths per year — documented as “undetermined intention.”

Solution: Tough one! Fewer guns?

Vengeance killings define the rest, and are decidedly not random, but are directed at known targets by specific persons.

Be advised, research says only 4 percent are due to “mental illness” — sickness alone is seldom badness.

My own observation is that these killers are angry persons with grievances, and egos that can’t handle insult. Persons of failing self-control and with a lost-reverence for the value of life, with easy access to killing machines!

Like it or not, ours is a society that glorifies war and shock-and-awe force. Our culture readily feeds pridefulness and often discourages humility. Fixing that will take time. But in the interim, we should keep killing machines out of angry hands!

Also note: Armed civilians have rarely deterred gun massacres — zero in 111 events. And FBI analysis shows that unarmed citizens are 20 times more likely to end an active shooting, excluding armed guards.

Bust the myths!

Ron LaDue

Brant Lake