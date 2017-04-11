Campground development could steer away vacationers

To the Editor:

Myself and many of my friends and family are seasonal campers who mostly go to camp every weekend and for vacations.

We spend money in the local stores and most consider this our second home or summer homes.

Without the campgrounds and the money from the campers, no matter how many motels and hotels you build, the town will turn out like Fort Ann, Whitehall and Crown Point — the only traffic they will get is from people passing through.

Building buildings like this only takes away from its natural beauty. If I wanted to vacation near a high rise building, I’d stay home.

Peter J. Willey,

Clifton Park